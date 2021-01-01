Make a beeline. This is a blue daisy dress with big frills. Big ones. And there are daisies literally everywhere, scattered across a bright blue base. It's only right, then, that the fabric is from a plant-based fibre. The sleeves are a major talking point, with three tiers of frills forming a real ruffle. A zip at the back for a premium fit. A crew neck, with an inner bib because you're too good for a messy stitch. Wash this ruffle sleeve dress with similar colours. Iron on reverse. Reshape whilst damp. Redirect bees to real flowers. Sustainable? It most certainly is. Your daisy dress is 100% ECOVERO™ viscose. And viscose is a plant-based fibre, made from bamboo pulp. Discover the story behind ECOVERO™ viscose in our Sustainability Report. Short daisy print dress with sleeve ruffles Serious frills - for the hell of it It's a blue dress beneath it all Zip fastening at the back - for a premium fit Crew neck with inner bib - for no visible stitches 100% viscose - for the planet Made in Europe Women's Natural Fibres Green Fabric Daisy Dress Small ExtraAF