Rae is our ultimate wrap dress. Crafted from beautifully soft EcoVero viscose, the balloon sleeves, midi length and plunging neckline create the perfect silhouette. A figure-flattering classic that will have you feeling confident and stylish whatever the event. Our fabrics are made using sustainably sourced viscose. Outer - 100% EcoVero viscose satin. Lining - Fully lined in 79% Ecovero viscose, 21% bamboo. Dry clean only MADE IN LONDON Women's Natural Fibres Blue Fabric Rae Wrap Dress XL Nola London