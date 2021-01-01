The Milan is based on our Capri hat design although the Milan features a shorter brim. The Milan is carefully handcrafted from 100% Natural Organic Grass Fibres. The Milan is specifically designed to collapse and fold like origami, due to the sunray pleats, for ease of travel. Optional ties are provided at the base of each hat to be used for anchoring during breezes. Kobe features chocolate-brown, forest-green, black and ivory coloured threads woven through its natural and grey-coloured hand-dyed fibre base to create a check pattern, with light-black-coloured fabric trimming. The Milan is the perfect essential hat for those wanting an everyday sun-safe yet stylish addition to their attire, as a luxe fashion statement. Handmade. 100% Natural Fibres. Always handle and store with care. Natural variations are characteristic of grass fibres. Colours and fibres may soften over time. A soft brush can be used to remove dust. Your fibre hat, bag or product can be sponged lightly with a damp cloth. Do not use chemical cleaners. Women's Natural Fibres Ivory Fabric Kobe Island Milan Sun Hat Medium Lorna Murray