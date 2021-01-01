From extraaf

Women's Natural Fibres Blue Josephine Dress Large ExtraAF

$142.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

RetroAF. This is a wrap dress, inspired by the 60s and brought to you in the 20s. And it's probably a lot more sustainable the second time round - ours is 100% viscose. Fluted sleeves bring an air of powerful femininity into the mix, while the tie - fasten at the back or sides - removes that 'but what if I want seconds?' conundrum. 100% viscose. Wash your retro dress with similar colours. Iron whilst damp. Dry it flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry it. Promise? Women's Natural Fibres Blue Josephine Dress Large ExtraAF

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com