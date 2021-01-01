RetroAF. This is a wrap dress, inspired by the 60s and brought to you in the 20s. And it's probably a lot more sustainable the second time round - ours is 100% viscose. Fluted sleeves bring an air of powerful femininity into the mix, while the tie - fasten at the back or sides - removes that 'but what if I want seconds?' conundrum. 100% viscose. Wash your retro dress with similar colours. Iron whilst damp. Dry it flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry it. Promise? Women's Natural Fibres Blue Josephine Dress Large ExtraAF