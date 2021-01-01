Sitting just above the knee, The Koso Amba shirt dress in our sustainable Ecovero viscose is perfect for any wardrobe. An easy throw-on made in our happy yellow, the dropped sleeves and beautiful Tagua nut buttons down the front is just perfect for summer. Made in LENZING™ ECOVERO™, a sustainably sourced fibre from renewable wood sources which uses half the natural resources and water than conventional viscose. Interesting facts; 50 % less water used 50 % less energy used 50 % less CO2 produced The Tagua nut buttons come from the Tagua palm which is 100% renewable. Beautifully constructed using recycled sewing threads and interlinings. Koso Amba is a mountain located in Amhara, Ethiopia. We want your clothes to last for a long time and still look good in years to come. We, recommend using a wash bag to protect it from excessive abrasion in the washing machine. Start by turning the item inside out, use an eco detergent and wash on a low temperature cycle. Keep the spin cycle to a minimum or don't spin at all as this creases your garments. Hanging to dry uses a lot less energy and makes ironing easier OR just simply hand wash and hang to dry. Women's Natural Fibres Yellow Koso Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Shirt Dress Large IN OUR NAME