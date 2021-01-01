Beth is a midi-length skirt with a bias-cut yoke made of 100% linen. She has pockets (yes!), a flat front waistband, and an elastic waistband in the back for a dependably flattering fit. Just slip her over your head. Beth loves snuggling up with books, puppies, tea and toasty socks just as much as she loves rooftop soirees at sunset. Linen clothes may look delicate, but are surprisingly durable. Dry clean or wash gently in lukewarm water, by hand or machine. Women's Natural Fibres Black Linen Beth Full Midi Skirt In Medium Onirik