Lightweight, breathable and easy to throw on - meet the ultimate warm-weather dress. Crafted from super soft pure linen, it marries sophistication with comfort. The halter neck keeps it feeling breezy, and the relaxed shape is unfailingly flattering. The perfect style for every sunny weekend. Sleeveless. A-line shape. Relaxed fit. Halterneck. Above knee length. Side seam pockets. Unlined Composition: 100% linen Care: Machine washable Women's Natural Fibres Blue Linen Positano Sleeveless Shift Dress With Halterneck & Ties At Back Small Truly Linen