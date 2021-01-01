JUMANAH is a high-rise skinny jeans, fully hand-embroidered and has a metallic zip at the cuffs. It is made of cotton. The natural fibres give a super-soft feel and increases your comfort. JUMANAH is everyday wear, it is for the women on-the-go! Fabric Details We hope you love this beautiful hand embroidered garment. Due to the delicate nature of the thread and beadwork please handle with care. Take care when wearing jewellery to avoid snagging. Please do not iron over the beads. A repair kit is provided. Wash & Care Instructions Hand Embroidered 100% Cotton, Except Trims Wash Inside Out Gentle Hand Wash Do Not Bleach Iron, Low Dry Cleaning Recommended Do Not Tumble Dry Women's Natural Fibres Metallic Cotton The Jumanah Trousers XS IMAIMA