Resembling the Italian Pillars with the vertical lines, our new wide Rib Knit is sourced from MTK (Melbourne Textile Knitters) and made out of a textured organic cotton. This dress is a classy winter staple featuring a scoop neck, long sleeves with our classic LH raw edge. This number also comes with a waist tie, so you can leave it loose or tie it up to suit different occasions. Available in Olive and Black. 100% Organic Cotton Cold Machine wash with similar colours Do not bleach or use harsh detergents Do not Tumble Dry Dry Flat in Shade + Store folded Women's Natural Fibres Natural Cotton Pillar Dress - Cream XL Lois Hazel