This simple oversized shirt dress is cut from a delicate light 100% cotton. It has an artfully ruffled collar and billowy sleeves that give it a delicate feminine charm. Down the front, it features a double layer bib that renders a smart look. A modern, effortless item, that can be worn alone, or matched with casual pants, this is a refreshing and timeless piece to have in your collection. -Fits slightly oversized, take your normal size -Lightweight, 100% cotton fabric -Double-layer bib down centre front -Balloon sleeve with a drawstring tie at the cuff -Ruffled Collar -Pink -Model is 5'8 and she is wearing a size 8 REFER TO SIZE CHART Cold hand wash separately or cold delicate machine Do not tumble dry. Women's Natural Fibres Pink Cotton The Tuxedo Shirt/dress Small STATE OF GEORGIA