The Capri is our original hat design, featuring a mid-length brim and is carefully handcrafted from 100% Natural Organic Grass Fibres. The Capri is specifically designed to collapse and fold like origami, due to the sunray pleats, for ease of travel. Optional ties are provided at the base of each hat to be used for anchoring during breezes. Provence features individual lilac and white thread colours woven in thick bands, through its base of natural grass fibres to create a striped pattern, with dark cornflower blue-coloured fabric trimming. The Capri is the perfect essential hat for those wanting an everyday sun-safe yet stylish addition to their attire, as a luxe fashion statement. Handmade. 100% Natural Fibres. Always handle and store with care. Natural variations are characteristic of grass fibres. Colours and fibres may soften over time. A soft brush can be used to remove dust. Your fibre hat, bag or product can be sponged lightly with a damp cloth. Do not use chemical cleaners. Women's Natural Fibres Pink/Purple Fabric Provence Capri Sun Hat Small Lorna Murray