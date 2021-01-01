The NISA blouse features ruffle details in the waist and cuffs. It is made of a lightweight woven viscose which has a soft feel on the skin - the blouse comes in three different beautiful colors. The romantic button down blouse comes with a round neck. It can be worn with trousers or skirts and accessorized with a delicate pair of earrings. MODEL WEARS'-Size 36 MODEL'S HEIGHT- 175cm 100% Viscose Machine wash, warm Don not bleach Iron, medium Dry clean possible Women's Natural Fibres Pink The Nisa Blouse XXS IMAIMA