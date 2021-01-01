This Glamorous, classic shirt is a keeper. Not just beautiful but comfy too! The fit is perfect! Not too tight, not too loose. Simple revere collar with matching buttons down centre front. There is a wide sleeve hem cuff with four little buttons and a leg'o'mutton sleeve which is full and gathered into the cuff. Wear it loose, tuck it in, wear it open. You will be dressed for any occasion. This one will be on high rotation! Red carpet event with your favourite pants and jacket, or casual catch ups with jeans and heels. The colors in the print match back to a variety of base colors. Black; Grey; Pink; Beige and white to name a few. Designed in Australia with a loving heart, made in Bali with loving hands. 100% Viscose Cold hand Wash Only Women's Natural Fibres Grey Sienna Shirt - Paisley Print Cloud Small Violet Fish