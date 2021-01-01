We hope to delight you with our unique designs - designs that demand attention, embracing an unapologetically exuberant and escapist style. We understand The Power of Colour and love using hues and combinations that are twisted, energizing, uplifting, optimistic and, most importantly, better for our planet. Better for our planet because we digitally print our luxurious 100 % silk scarves, a planet-friendly process that minimizes the impact to the environment. We read somewhere that the scarf is the "lipstick of accessories". We love that idea and hope you get a lift wearing ours. 100% luxury weight silk crepe scarf with traditional hand-finished rolled hem. Made with care in Spain. Beautifully packaged in our custom gift box. 100% silk crepe. Ideally dry clean. Can be carefully hand washed in cold water if necessary. Women's Natural Fibres Silk Shout It Out Loud ( X ) Scarf 55cm Lucia Kinghorn