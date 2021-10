Effortless styling with comfort and detail like never before. This high-rise Alina pants makes any look polished. The flap pockets detail makes this pants even more interesting. Wear in yellow or steel, perfect colors for this season. 100% linen High-waisted pants Elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring with rose copper metal ending Flap patch front pockets Hand wash, do not bleach, do not wring, warm iron Women's Natural Fibres Silver Linen Alina Pants - Steel Small SAYA