Named after a wistful beauty who invites love at first sight, the Apolonia Skirt is made out of Japanese sourced Lenzing Tencel and features several panels to create the perfect amount of fullness at the hem. With an invisible zip at the back and self-covered buttons, this piece is perfect for a date night or a lunch date with friends. 100% Tencel Cold gentle machine or hand wash Do not bleach or use harsh detergents Do not tumble dry Warm Iron Women's Natural Fibres Tencel Apollonia Skirt Moss Medium Lois Hazel