Feminine top with spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. Perfect and timeless base for any style. Made of TENCEL, breathable and extremely soft to the skin material. Regular fit 100% tencel 155 g/m2 Made in Poland Care: Machine wash cold gentle Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry Cool iron Do not dry clean Women's Natural Fibres Black Tencel Spaghetti-Strap Top Medium Basiclo