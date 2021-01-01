Our Mini Square Buckle Belt is made of 100% genuine leather, handcrafted in Brazil. Its square buckle is versatile, easy to adjust, and perfect to wear around the waist or hips, adding an extra charm to your outfits. Available in different colors and patterns, this belt has a covered buckle with no hook but a system which keeps it in place all day. 100% Genuine Leather - Snake Print Strap width: 1, 2" (3cm) Buckle width: 2.4" (6cm) Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Natural Leather Mini Square Buckle Belt - Snake (Neutrals) Small BeltBe