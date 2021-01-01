Be lavishly enveloped by the softest silk in the Beige Classic Shirt. The Classic Shirt is designed to provide a loose fit, while the lace yoke adds a delicate and feminine detail and the back pleat gives the shirt a subtle volume. A rounded hem frames the body in this beautiful silk crepe de chine blouse. The Classic Shirt promises everything the elegant woman needs, making this a perfect wardrobe staple. All SCD silk shirts are luxuriously hand finished with our custom-made gold-edged buttons. Dry clean only. Composition: 90% Silk, 10% Polyamide Women's Natural Silk Beige Classic Shirt Small Sophie Cameron Davies