Long wide leg trousers slightly flared at the bottom. Made in a silky finish viscose that makes it more suited for evening or an event. All our trousers come with a beautiful contrast interior trim, and trousers hems are always hand finished. Composition: 99% Viscose and 1% elastane Do not wash with water / dry clean / do not use chlorine / do not use dryer / ironing low temperature. Women's Natural Silk Cream Wide Leg Trousers Large BYLUMA