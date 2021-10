The "Duty" Shirt Dress works for so many occasions, including catch ups with your friends or work. Details are everywhere on this unique piece, buttoned cuffs and back belt detail. Designed with a collar and hidden placket, this structured style fits in all the right places. Comfortable, multi functional, modest and chic. It is everything you need from a wardrobe staple shirt dress. Dry Clean Only. Women's Natural The "Duty" Shirt Dress Medium Whyte Studio