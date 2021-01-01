Meet the Malia Merino Sleeveless Twist top. The essential wardrobe staples for your work from home wardrobe or to ease you back into dressing up, made in the most gorgeous soft and light merino perfect for all seasons you will not want to take this top off. With its longer line flattering twist & drape front silhouette, sleeveless styling and dipped hem this top can be dressed up or down. Wear over skinny jeans to go out or pair back with the matching loungewear trousers for the perfect head to toe look for working at home. Add an additional layer with the matching sleeveless cardigan to complete the look. Composition 100% Merino Wool Wash Care 30 degree wash Dry flat Women's Natural Wool Malia Nude Merino Sleeveless Twist Top XL Ethereal London