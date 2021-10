Cut in a structured silhouette and featuring one button closure, this is a new take on classic oversized blazer. Straight lines and slits on the sleeves bring a modern twist, while the satin lining ensures easy layering for a casual yet sophisticated everyday look. Made from high-quality wool. 100% Wool. Lining: 100% Viscose Dry Clean Only Details: Semi-straight fit Wide structured detail on the pockets One button closure Oversized cut Women's Natural Wool Oversized Blazer XS FLOW