Crystal & Rose Goldtone 'I Love You' 100 Languages Pendant Necklace. Show that special someone the depth of your love with this rose goldtone necklace that projects 'I love you' in one hundred languages with a little help from the light. Chain: 16'' L with 2'' extenderPendant: 0.5'' diameterLobster claw claspRose goldtone brass / glassImported