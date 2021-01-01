Anavia Jewelry Women's Necklaces Silver - Cultured Pearl & Sterling Silver 'To My Soul Sister' Necklace

Cultured Pearl & Sterling Silver 'To My Soul Sister' Necklace. Show the special person in your life how much they matter with this pendant necklace that features a dainty cultured freshwater pearl, sterling silver chain and cardstock packaging with a lighthearted message. Full graphic text: To My Soul Sister: You are my shining star, lighting the way even in the darkest of times, and keeping me calm during the roughest of storms. No one is as warm as you when I need it the most. No one knows how to comfort me quite like you do, turning my sad tears to happy tears and giggles. It means so much to have you by my side now and always.Chain: 16'' L with 2'' extenderPearl: 8 mm diameterLobster claw claspSterling silver / freshwater cultured pearlImported