Silvertone Hummingbird Coin Pendant Necklace. Top off your everyday ensembles in one-of-a-kind style with this silvertone pendant necklace embellished with a genuine hummingbird coin minted in Trinidad and Tobago. Includes necklace and certificate of authenticityChain: 18'' L with 3'' extenderPendant: 1'' diameterLobster claw claspHummingbird coin: Trinidad & TobagoSilvertone-plated steel & zinc / Hummingbird coinAssembled in the USA using imported materials