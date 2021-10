Stainless Steel Initial Chevron Pendant Necklace. Once a special personalization is added, this stainless steel necklace becomes a meaningful, wearable keepsake that will be cherished forever.Full graphic text: (Personalized initial). (Personalized name).19'' LPendant: 0.88'' WLobster claw claspStainless steelAssembled in the USA using imported materialsShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.