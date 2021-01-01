Limoges Jewelry Women's Necklaces SILVER - Sterling Silver Layered Name Cross Pendant Necklace

Sterling Silver Layered Name Cross Pendant Necklace. Brandishing the name of your loved one, this pendant shimmers with elegance and brings a personalized highlight to your ensembles. Full graphic text: (Personalized name from three to eight characters)Chain: 18'' L with 2'' extenderPendant: 0.6'' W x 1'' HSterling silverImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.