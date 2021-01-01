Limoges Jewelry Women's Necklaces White - Sterling Silver Mini Bar Personalized Pendant Necklace

Sterling Silver Mini Bar Personalized Pendant Necklace. Sweethearts will adore the lustrous look of this charming necklace when they pair it with their favorite ensemble. A unique personalization makes it a meaningful keepsake to cherish forever, while durable sterling silver promises long-lasting wear. Full graphic text: LaurenChain: 18'' LPendant: 1'' W x 0.13'' HSpring ring claspSterling silver Shipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.