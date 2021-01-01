Streetregion Women's Necklaces Gold - Goldtone Coin Pendant Layer Necklace Set

Goldtone Coin Pendant Layer Necklace Set. Whether you wear them together or separate, this set of goldtone necklaces elevates your look with the right amount of shine. Includes one coin pendant necklace, one medallion pendant necklace, one curb chain necklace and two snake chain necklaces (five pieces total)Longest chain: 20.12'' L with 1.96'' extenderSecond longest chain: 16.73'' L with 1.96'' extenderMiddle chain: 16.65'' LSecond shortest chain: 16.14'' L with 1.96'' extenderShortest chain: 15.75'' L with 1.96'' extenderMedallion: 0.91'' diameterCoin: 0.39'' diameterLobster claw claspGoldtone copperImported