Goldtone Personalized Birthstone Heart Locket Necklace. Boost your go-to jewelry box collection with this personalized necklace crafted from dazzling silvertone for a covetable touch of shimmer.24" chain LPendant: 8 mm x 6mmGoldtone-plated brass / cubic zirconia / glassMade in ChinaShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.