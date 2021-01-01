Street Region Women's Necklaces Silver - Silvertone Round Station Choker Necklace Set

Silvertone Round Station Choker Necklace Set. Add wearable glamour to your favorite outfits with this gleaming silvertone necklace set. Worn individually or layered together, this circle station chokers and herringbone chain offer enviable elegance.Includes one silvertone round choker necklace, one silvertone herringbone chain and one silvertone station necklace (three pieces total)Necklace 1: 11.8'' L with 3.9'' extenderNecklace 2: 11.8'' L with 3.9'' extenderNecklace 3: 15.7'' L with 2.7'' extenderLobster claw claspSilvertone copperImported