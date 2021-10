Incorporates satin neoprene into the soft leather upper with its stretch properties to contour to the foot and allow for extra length for dancers that may be in between sizes Leather front half which molds to the metatarsals, padded satin neo back half for a snug arch fit Leather pleats for increased lifespan; Flat seams to reduce ridges underfoot Soft swan down insole pads; suede sole pads Sizing: Start with 2 sizes down from street shoe