Never underestimate a woman with an Alaskan Husky. This Alaskan Husky designs is perfect for any real dog fan. Just right for Christmas, Easter, Birthday, B-Day, Friends, Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dad. There are many opportunities to wear this great Alaskan Husky fan design. More designs in our shop Lovemybello on Amazon. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem