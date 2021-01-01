Lifestride Women's Next Level Slip-On Dark Denim Loafers

Lifestride Next Level Slip-On Dark Denim Loafers. Open to anything. This casual, machine-washable slip-on keeps your schedule flexible, complete with round-the-clock comfort. Knit, denim, or fabric upper with a round toe, slip-on fit, and stretch gore panels. Machine washable: Wash on cold & air dry to keep your shoes clean & germ-free. Soft System comfort package provides all-day support, flex, and cushioningActive Arch contoured insole with extra arch support and cushioning. Traction sole provides you with extra stability.