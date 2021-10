Sleeveless textured crepe top has separate binding around neck and armholes with double needle top stitch detail. Features keyhole back with button closure. Measures approximately 26 1/4" from shoulder to hem on size small. Nicki Sleeveless Top Black Foulard. MACHINE WASH COLD WITH LIKE COLORS GENTLE CYCLE DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW COOL IRON IF NEEDED