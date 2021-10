The Hurley Nico Perfect Fleece Jogger is soft and comfortable for nighttime and to keep you cozy. Features a print down each side. Details Classic Fit. 27” Inseam. Fleece jogger with elastic waist and twill draw-cords. Graphic down wearer’s right leg and at left hip. 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester. Machine Wash Imported Women's Nico Perfect Fleece Jogger in Grey Heather, Size Medium