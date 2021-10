Black & Pink Floral Lace-Strap Nightgown - Women & Plus. Welcome cool comfort to your nighttime wardrobe with this darling stretch-enhanced gown that features sheer lace trim on the neckline, the halter straps and the waistband for a flirty finish.Size M: 35'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported