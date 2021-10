Ashmore is a vintage light wash with clean detailing and subtle whiskering & sanding though out. DL Ultimate is made with botanic, water-efficient fibers and is suitable for all-day wear. This ultra-soft fabrication has great retention and breathability, plus moisture-wicking properties. FABRIC DETAIL: 62% Tencel, 23% cotton, 14% polyester, 1% Lycra Rise: 10" Inseam: 32” Leg Opening: 11.25” Mindfully Made: Committed to innovation, energy efficiency and sustainability Wash Cold