No Hablo Bullshit! Great if you are Hispanic. More specifically - Puerto Rican, Dominican, Mexican, Cuban, Colombian, Peruvian or from any other spanish speaking country. Great for Latinas, Hispanics, and spanish speakers. Great as a gift for a mother, sister, girlfriend , wife, daughter, grandmother, aunt, or grandaughter. Gran regalo para madre, hermana, novia, esposa, hija, abuela, tía o nieta. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem