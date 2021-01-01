Smartwool Women's Non-Binding Pressure Free Triangle Crew Sock - Small - Bordeaux

The Smartwool Women's Non-Binding Pressure Free Triangle Crew Sock is a soft sock for travel. Made in the USA from imported yarn, the merino wool, nylon and elastane blend holds up to long travel days. Shred Shield at the toe reduces wear while ultra light cushion provides a minimal barrier between foot and shoe. Women's specific Fit with a narrower heel and overall Slimmer Fit, plus a non-binding top welt that won't squeeze the calf too tight. Features of the Smartwool Women's Non-Binding Pressure Free Triangle Crew Sock Non Binding top welt to alleviate pressure Virtually seamless toe for enhanced comfort Supportive arch brace Women?s specific Fit; narrower heel and Slimmer Fit Fabric Details 57% Merino Wool, 41% Nylon, 2% Elastane