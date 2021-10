Carbon Gray Soutache Swirl Jacket - Women. Vintage vibes abound for this cardigan that features an open-front design and swirls of soutache braid. Size note: This style is in Chicos sizing. Please reference size chart to find best fit and standard conversions.27.25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemRelaxed fitOpen frontThree-quarter sleevesSwirls of soutache braid100% polyesterHand washImported