Deep Taupe Novelty Contrast-Mesh Open Cardigan - Women. Mesh entwined with geometric contrast-stripes gives this airy open cardi a daring, urban-inspired attitude. Pair with tops or tanks for a wardrobe win.Size note: This style is in Chicos sizing. Please reference size chart to find best fit and standard conversions. Regular: 30.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPetite: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemRelaxed-fitHook-and-eye closure100% polyesterMachine washImported