Gray Zip-Up Hooded Jacket - Women & Plus. Stay snug when you slip on this zip-up jacket featuring a cozy hood to protect you from the elements. Side pockets let you warm your hands or keep essentials close. See how to measure here. Size S: 34'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported