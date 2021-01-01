A statement shirt is key to creating a capsule wardrobe. Wearable all year round, the Catrina features our hand-drawn Rainbow Lightning print in candy tones on a classic off-white base. In addition to a hidden functional button front, the Catrina comes complete with a removable neck tie, giving it a 70s vibe. Retro, relaxed and so easy to wear. This product is made using EcoVero™ an eco-friendly sustainable alternative to traditional viscose. LENZING™ ECOVERO™ is derived from certified renewable wood sources using an ecologically responsible production process, meeting high environmental standards. LENZING™ ECOVERO™ generates 50% less emissions and water consumption than standard viscose and is fully biodegradable. Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. What is Viscose? Viscose is a made from wood pulp, a naturally-occurring, cellulose-based raw material. Products made with Viscose may incur a little shrinkage after contact with water, don't panic! After ironing, your product will return to its original form. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Catrina Cream Rainbow Lightning Shirt Large Sugarhill Brighton