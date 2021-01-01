A statement shirt is key to creating a capsule wardrobe. Wearable all year round, the Catrina features the hand-drawn Heart Leopard print in coral red on a classic navy base. In addition to a hidden functional button front, the Catrina comes complete with a removable neck tie, giving it a 70s vibe. Retro, relaxed and so easy to wear. Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Navy Catrina Shirt - , Heart Leopard Large Sugarhill Brighton