The Clarissa Dress is easy to wear, featuring a shirt upper, full length sleeves, a straight body and a longer length skirt. The Clarissa features an exclusive Confetti Petals print in vibrant shades of pink, purple and burgundy. Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Purple Clarissa Shirt Dress - Burgundy, Confetti Petals XS Sugarhill Brighton