All of our designs are lovingly hand drawn in house by our designer and then bought to life by our highly skilled craftsmen. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads and crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail. Teamed with our Classic Laines Faux Fur slippers. Rubber non slip sole - ideal for indoor and outdoor use Removable Brooch Wipe clean only - DO NOT TUMBLE DRY Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Classic Laines Cream Slippers With Leopard Head Brooch Shoes Large LAINES LONDON