Treat your feet to these snuggly, fluffy faux fur slippers in black, decorated with a stunning panther brooch. Our artisan brooches are beautifully hand made with crystal, pearls and beads, each brooch is designed by our in house team and bought life by our creations team. The best thing about these slippers is that the brooch can be removed and worn on any items of clothing or your favourite accessories. Rubber sole non slip grip. Perfect for indoors but also ideal to slip on to nip your local shop for those can't be bothered kinda days! Comes complete with a pretty organza bag Please handle brooch with care - wipe clean only. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Classic Laines Powder Slippers With Artisan Pearl & Gold Panther Brooch Shoes XL LAINES LONDON