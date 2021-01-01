All of our designs are lovingly hand drawn in house by our designer and then bought to life by our highly skilled craftsmen. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads and crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail Teamed with our classic Laines slippers available in 4 sizes Rubber non slip sole Removable Brooch WIPE CLEAN ONLY - PLEASE REMOVE BROOCH BEFORE CLEANING - HANDLE BROOCH WITH CARE Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Classic Laines Slippers With Deluxe Hummingbird Brooch Shoes Small LAINES LONDON